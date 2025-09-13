PM to visit Manipur today; first since ethnic violence started

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. The visit comes amid criticism from opposition parties who accuse him of ignoring the state after clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities left over 260 dead and thousands displaced. During his visit, PM Modi will launch several infrastructure and development projects across Manipur.

Development initiatives PM Modi to lay foundation stones for major projects PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for 14 major projects worth ₹7,300 crore in Churachandpur. These include the Manipur Urban Roads and Drainage Project and the Manipur Infotech Development Project. He will also inaugurate 17 projects worth ₹1,200 crore in Imphal later in the day. Key projects include new police headquarters, civil secretariat buildings, and infrastructure upgrades for government colleges.

Security preparations Preparations underway in Imphal ahead of PM's visit Preparations are underway in Imphal with a 20-foot welcome gate and fortified routes from the airport to Kangla Fort. Security has been tightened along the seven-kilometer stretch leading to the venue of PM Modi's public rally. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said that PM Modi's visit will pave the way for peace and accelerated growth in Manipur.