India's first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi

The Delhi cabinet had approved the smog tower project in October last year

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the "country's first smog tower" at Connaught Place in Delhi on Monday and said it will prove to be a milestone and many such structures can be installed in the city if the pilot project yields results. He said that the concentration of PM2.5 has reduced from 150 micrograms per cubic meter to 100 g/m in Delhi since 2014.

Impact

PM2.5 leads to risk of cardiovascular and respiratory problems

He also said that the concentration of PM10 has dipped from 300 g/m to 150 g/m in Delhi since 2014 due to the efforts made in the last few years. PM2.5 refers to fine particles which penetrate deep into the body and fuel inflammation in the lungs and respiratory tract, leading to the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory problems, including a weak immune system.

Technology

Tower will purify 1,000 cubic meters of air per second

"This is the first such smog tower in the country. It's a new technology. We have imported it from the US. The structure will suck polluted air from above and release clean air from below. It will purify 1,000 cubic meters of air per second," Kejriwal said. "Since it's a new technology, it is being implemented on an experimental basis," he said.

Quote

NBCC India Ltd. is the project management consultant

"Tata Projects Limited (TPL) built the smog tower with technical support from IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi, which will analyze its data. NBCC India Ltd. is the project management consultant," he said.

Analysis

Data analysis of the smog tower will start immediately: Kejriwal

"The experts will analyze the functioning of the smog tower and tell us if it is effective. If it is successful, many such smog towers can be installed across Delhi. If not, we will work on some other technology... I think it will prove to be a milestone," he added. "Data analysis will start immediately," the Chief Minister said.

Information

Delhi cabinet had approved the smog tower project last year

The over 24-meter-tall structure will help improve air quality in a radius of around one kilometer, according to officials. The Delhi cabinet had approved the smog tower project in October last year.

Operation

Another 25-meter-tall smog tower has been built at Anand Vihar

A two-year pilot study will ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower. Another 25-meter-tall smog tower, built by the Central government at Anand Vihar, is expected to become operational by August 31. The smog towers, built at a cost of Rs. 22 crore each, are estimated to reduce the concentration of PM2.5 up to 70 percent within a one-kilometer radius.