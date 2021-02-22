Wanda Maximoff's character and the whole MCU are keeping audiences around the globe hooked to the screen and on the edge of their seats as each episode of WandaVision peels off new layers of mysteries. The fan following for Marvel's first MCU series project on Disney+ is stupendous, which data is showing too. The series has emerged to be the world's "Number 1" now.

Run It'll air nine episodes in total, to end in March

The series premiered this January 15 and has released seven episodes so far. Interestingly, its sixth episode brought MCU's first gay character (Wanda's son) to the fore. It will air a total of nine episodes, with the last slated to release on March 5. While there is a variation in the duration of every episode, it will culminate into a series spanning six hours.

Success 'WandaVision' has its fifth episode to thank for this rank

The show ranked 35th globally when the first two episodes aired on January 15. When the third episode of the miniseries streamed, it was brought straight up to the seventh rank, while the fourth episode zoomed it to number 2. And, when the fifth episode, On a Very Special Episode, released, it remained at number 1 till February 7, the last day of data availability.

Information Key developments in fifth episode surpassed expectations

Apart from keeping the storyline untouched, key developments such as Vision's realization about Wanda's true powers in the fifth episode and the surprising entrance of X-Men's Quicksilver, which is played by Evan Peters, have surpassed viewer expectations.

Data Criteria: Viewer ratings, social media data, and piracy data