Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 06:18 pm

Matthew Vaughn has directed 'The King's Man' with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead role

Those wanting to watch The King's Man will have to wait a bit longer. After all, its makers have decided to push its theatrical premiere by a fortnight. Earlier, the Ralph Fiennes-starrer was supposed to hit cinema halls in India on December 31, but now the film will release on January 14, 2022. This will be the third part of the Kingsman franchise.

Importance Why does this story matter?

In 2014, The King's Man prequel Kingsman: The Secret Service released. The sleek actioner earned $414mn globally and is Matthew Vaughn's most notable film to date. It also won the Empire Award in the Best British Film category. Its sequel, The Kingsman: Golden Circle, came in 2017. That also made around $411mn against $104mn budget. Will the third part be able to maintain that?

Clash The film will now clash against 'Radhe Shyam,' 'Valimai'

No reason has been given behind this move, but a December 31 outing was at least better for the film as there wasn't much competition then, except Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. But a January 14 premiere means The King's Man will face heavy fight from a biggie like Radhe Shyam, which is releasing on the same day. Also, Ajith's Valimai comes just a day prior.

Fact 'The King's Man' has already released in the UK, US

Still from the film Fiennes as Oxford Harris Dickinson as Conrad Tom Hollander as the King Matthew Goode as Morton

Back to the film, Fiennes, who will be leading it, will be seen as Orlando Oxford, while Gemma Arterton is Polly Wilkins. Ace actor Tom Hollander is playing King George, Kaiser Wilhelm and Tsar Nicholas. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for portraying Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, will co-feature in this film. It has already released in the UK and USA to mixed reviews.

Information 'Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency'

In 2018, Vaughn informed that the story would be set in the 1900s and will detail out how the spy agency was formed. "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency," its synopsis reads.