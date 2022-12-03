Entertainment

'God saved me': Jubin Nautiyal updates fans after accident

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 03, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

Jubin Nautiyal met with an accident on Friday

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who met with an accident on Friday, has gotten discharged from the hospital after treatment and he posted an update about his health on social media on Saturday. He shared a photo from the hospital and stated that he has been recovering well. Read on to know more about the singer's health status and his complete statement.

He thanked his well-wishers for their wishes and blessings

The Raatan Lambiyaan singer took to his social media space and updated his fans about his recovery. Sharing a photo, he wrote, Nautiyal wrote, "Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident." "I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never-ending love and warm prayers," he further added in the post.

Know more about the injuries he had

Nautiyal's PR team had shared details of the incident and released a statement on Friday. The statement read, "he broke his elbow, cracked his ribs, and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase in the early hours of today (Friday) morning." After suffering multiple injuries, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment following which, he has been recovering.

Photos and videos of Nautiyal surfaced on social media

Meanwhile, as soon as the news about his injuries surfaced online, fans shared some of his photos. It was claimed that the photos were taken after he sustained the injuries. The photos showed him wearing hand support and walking at an airport. However, there have been no updates on whether the photos were taken right after the injuries or not.

'Bana Sharabi' from 'Govinda Naam Mera' was released recently

On the work front, Nautiyal recently performed at a live concert in Dubai earlier this month, which made the headlines. The 33-year-old actor has been active in Bollywood since 2014. The latest song Bana Sharabi from Vicky Kaushal's upcoming flick Govinda Naam Mera was crooned by him and it was released a couple of days ago. We wish the singer a speedy recovery.