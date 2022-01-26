Lifestyle

5 effective DIY makeup removers

There are several great options to get rid of makeup naturally.

The beauty industry has spoilt us for choice. Virtually every beauty product has tons of variations to choose from. The humble make-up remover has also donned multiple forms--cleansing oil, micellar water, cleansing balm, etc. But if you like DIYs, then try making your own make-up remover that is free of chemicals and won't cost you as much. Here are some options.

#1 Rose water and jojoba oil remover

A jojoba oil and rose water concoction is the perfect option for those with dry skin. While jojoba oil will moisturize your skin, rose water will add to the hydration. Take one ounce of organic jojoba oil with an ounce of rose water. Put them in a jar and shake vigorously. Apply directly to the face, massage for a few seconds, and wash off.

#2 Castor and olive oil makeup remover

This DIY mix can be used by oily-skin girls as well since it promises to suck out excess sebum. Take one-third teaspoon of castor oil and two-thirds teaspoon of olive oil and put them in a jar. Apply the mixture and leave it for a minute. Steam your face with a warm cloth for a minute. Wipe off your face with a clean cloth.

#3 Honey and calendula oil

Honey has great anti-microbial properties and calendula oil offers moisture to the skin. This DIY makeup remover is most suitable for acne-prone skin. Add one tablespoon honey and a few drops of calendula oil. Apply this mixture directly to your face in a circular motion. If the mixture feels very thick, add some water. Wipe off with a wet, warm washcloth.

#4 Baby shampoo makeup remover

Baby shampoo is extremely mild and great for those with sensitive skin. Take half a tablespoon of baby shampoo and one-fourth teaspoon of olive oil or coconut oil. Pour both of them into a storage bottle. Then fill the remaining bottle with water, and shake well. Put the desired amount on a cotton pad to use. Shake it well before every use.

#5 Rose water and aloe gel

Rose water and aloe vera gel are both soothing ingredients for the skin. This combination is perfect for people with sensitive skin. For instant application, make a mixture of one tablespoon of aloe gel and two tablespoons of rose water. Apply the mixture to your face with a cotton pad and give a gentle massage. You can also use the same as a toner.