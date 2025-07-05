Post supporting Dosanjh was removed, not deleted: Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has revealed that his recent Facebook post supporting Diljit Dosanjh wasn't deleted by him, but it was taken down by the social media platform. The post, which defended Dosanjh's decision to release his film Sardaar Ji 3 with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, was reportedly removed the next day. This led many to believe that Shah had deleted it himself.

Clarification 'I said whatever I had to say...' In an article for The Indian Express, Shah said, "If this is taken to be a justification of my Facebook post (which has been taken down, not deleted by me) in support of Diljit Dosanjh, so be it." "But the fact is I need to justify nothing. I said whatever I had to say and I stand by it."

Industry reaction 'Nor am I discouraged by the lack of support...' Shah further added, "Nor am I discouraged by the lack of support from the film industry. I wasn't expecting any - they all either have too much to lose or they disagree." He gave a message to his trolls, quoting Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi: "Mujhe de na ghaiz mein dhamkiyaan, giren lakh baar ye bijliyan, / Meri saltanat yehi aashiyaan, meri milkiyat yehi chaar par."

Original post What Shah wrote in his original Facebook post In his original Facebook post, Shah had written, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him." "They think they've got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was." "But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned."

Film controversy Film bodies have banned Dosanjh in India Shah's support comes as Dosanjh faces a ban from Indian film bodies for releasing his movie with Aamir. However, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has lifted the ban for Border 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar. "Yes, the ban has been revoked for this project," BN Tiwari, FWICE President, told India Today. Meanwhile, the outlet reported Kumar saying that he'll "never cast Diljit Dosanjh in future films. Have issued a letter to the federation."