Hockey World Cup: Harmanpreet Singh to lead the Indian team

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 23, 2022, 04:26 pm 1 min read

Hockey India on Friday, announced an 18-member Indian squad for the FIH men's World Cup scheduled for January 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Odisha. The squad was selected after a two-day trial in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru center. Harmanpreet Singh has been named captain of the Indian hockey team. Meanwhile, Amit Rohidas will be his deputy. Here's more.

India have been clubbed in Pool D

India have been clubbed in Pool D along with England, Spain, and Wales. The Men in Blue will play their opening game on January 13 against Spain at the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The final will be played on January 29.

India's 18-member squad

Goalkeepers: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh Standby: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh