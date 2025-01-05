'Truly for my fans': Divyenndu on returning for 'Mirzapur' film
What's the story
Divyenndu, who made the character of Munna Tripathi iconic in the hit crime-thriller series Mirzapur, will reprise the role in the show's upcoming feature film adaptation.
Speaking to Zoom, he recently said he was excited to return to the character and added that this comeback is for his fans.
"I know it's not about me. It's beyond me," he said.
Fan reaction
His character was missed in the last season
The actor also admitted that he was aware of how disappointed fans were when his character didn't appear in the latest season of Mirzapur.
He said, "Me not being there in the latest season when he dies, more than anything, I think they were just very angry and hurt."
"It's a very raw and pure emotion. So that is really humbling."
Actor's perspective
Divyenndu expressed gratitude for the love received
The Agni actor also opened up about the overwhelming popularity of his character.
He said, "What can I say? I just feel that I'm blessed to get so much love from my fans, friends, audiences, critics." "Yeah, it's just a very big thank you in my heart."
"It's about people who love this character so much that it's for them that I'm doing this for the audience. It's truly for my fans this time."