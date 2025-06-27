Xiaomi launches AI smart glasses to compete with Meta, others

Xiaomi has launched its first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) -powered smart glasses, marking the company's entry into a rapidly growing competitive market. The Beijing-based tech giant has dubbed its new eyewear a "next-generation personal smart gadget." The glasses can capture first-person videos and respond to voice queries, features that are now common in modern smart glasses like Ray-Ban Meta. According to Counterpoint, Meta's smart glasses dominated the global AI eyewear market last year, capturing over 60% of total sales.

Product details The AI glasses sport a 12MP camera Xiaomi's AI glasses come with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approximately ₹23,850). They sport a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The battery life is impressive too, lasting up to 8.6 hours on a single charge, twice that of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. It can be fully recharged in just 45 minutes.

Smart capabilities They are powered by XiaoAI assistant Powered by Xiaomi's XiaoAI AI assistant, the new eyewear lets users issue voice commands to perform tasks like taking photos, recording videos, recognizing objects, or translating text while reading. It can also scan mobile payment QR codes for transactions. This makes it a versatile tool for everyday use, further enhancing its appeal in the crowded smart glasses market.