Google's Pixel 7 just got banned in Japan: Here's why

Google 's Pixel 7 series has been banned in Japan due to a patent dispute. A Japanese court found that the devices infringe on a patent owned by Korean company Pantech. The technology in question relates to how phones communicate with mobile networks, specifically the transmission of acknowledgment signals from towers for stable LTE (4G) connections.

Legal proceedings Ruling is a major blow for Google The court was not pleased with Google's handling of the case, calling its response "insincere." As a result, the tech giant has been barred from selling, displaying, transferring or importing Pixel 7 devices in Japan. The ruling is a major blow for Google as it had been gaining traction in the country with its Pixel brand.

Future implications Pantech looking to extend ban to Pixel 8, Pixel 9 Pantech is now looking to extend the ban on Pixel 7 series to Google's newer models, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, which are currently on sale in Japan. The move could be a major setback for Google if it goes through as Japan has become one of its top-performing markets for Pixel phones.