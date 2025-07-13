Next Article
Amitabh Bachchan applauds Dhadak 2 trailer
Amitabh Bachchan just gave a warm shoutout to Dhadak 2, sharing the trailer with his "All good wishes."
The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as young lovers facing tough questions about caste and identity.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it's set to hit theaters soon.
'Dhadak 2' tackles caste, identity issues in a love story
Dhadak 2 isn't your usual romance—it dives into social issues like caste and inequality, showing real emotions instead of over-the-top drama.
Produced by Karan Johar and team, it aims to bring important conversations into mainstream cinema.