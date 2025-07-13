Amitabh Bachchan applauds Dhadak 2 trailer Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan just gave a warm shoutout to Dhadak 2, sharing the trailer with his "All good wishes."

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as young lovers facing tough questions about caste and identity.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it's set to hit theaters soon.