Anirudh Ravichander raises fee for Telugu films
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has bumped up his fee for Telugu movies from ₹12cr to ₹15cr, reflecting just how in-demand he's become after working on hits like Jawan and Rajinikanth's Coolie.
His catchy track "Chikitu" went viral, contributing to his pan-India popularity even more.
Despite the bigger paycheck, he's choosing to work on fewer Telugu projects—focusing on quality over quantity.
Anirudh's new fee reflects his star power
Anirudh's new fee signals his top-tier status in Indian cinema.
For filmmakers, paying extra means getting a composer with a proven hit record and serious audience pull.
By being selective and charging more, Anirudh is making the most of his growing demand—and showing that great music is worth the investment.