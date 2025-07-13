Anirudh Ravichander raises fee for Telugu films Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has bumped up his fee for Telugu movies from ₹12cr to ₹15cr, reflecting just how in-demand he's become after working on hits like Jawan and Rajinikanth's Coolie.

His catchy track "Chikitu" went viral, contributing to his pan-India popularity even more.

Despite the bigger paycheck, he's choosing to work on fewer Telugu projects—focusing on quality over quantity.