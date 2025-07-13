Next Article
Diljit Dosanjh unveils intense poster for 'Punjab 95'
Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Punjab 95, inspired by activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has hit a roadblock with India's film board (CBFC) demanding a staggering 127 cuts since late 2022.
This has kept the movie from releasing, though Dosanjh just dropped a new poster on January 23, hinting it could finally be coming soon.
'Punjab 95' director calls cuts demand 'illogical'
Director Honey Trehan isn't happy about the censorship push. He called the demand to remove references to Indira Gandhi "illogical," especially since the film is rooted in real events.
Trehan says these changes would water down Khalra's story and hurt the film's integrity—but he's determined to keep its original spirit alive.