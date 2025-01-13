What's the story

Apple is about to be hit with a class-action lawsuit in the UK, demanding £1.5 billion ($1.84 billion) in damages for anti-competitive practices with its App Store.

The lawsuit, filed by King's College London researcher Dr. Rachael Kent, accuses Apple of breaching UK and European competition laws by forcing iOS users to download apps solely through its platform and charging up to 30% commission on developers for purchases.