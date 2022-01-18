7 ways to reduce your carbon footprint as a tourist

7 ways to reduce your carbon footprint as a tourist

An environment conscious tourist is the need of the hour.

In the wake of global warming and climate change, it has become important to opt for eco-friendly ways of living. We need to be aware of the carbon footprint we are leaving behind. Tourism is one such space where people are making conscious efforts to minimize waste and opt for an eco-friendly way to travel. Here are a few things you can do.

#1 Go digital

1. Gone are the days when you used to carry a file with all your tickets and photocopies of verification documents. It is time to go digital and lessen the use of paper. Carry digital copies of documents, tickets, boarding passes, and visas. Even while traveling to a tourist spot that has entry tickets, book your ticket online in advance.

#2, 3 Carry resuable items; use jute bags

2. Reusing is the most crucial R of waste management. So look for ways to reuse certain items. For example, carry your own stainless steel straws and collapsible cups. 3. Shopping is an essential part of traveling and a big reason why some people love to travel. So carry your own bags when going shopping. Jute bags makes more sense than a plastic bag.

#4 Opt for public transport

4. Choose public transport over cabs. Bicycle is a great way to explore a place, besides helping cut down on the emission of gases. You will not only end up saving the environment but also some pennies. Besides, public transport is a great way to connect with the locals and learn about the culture and history of a place.

#5 Eat and shop local

5. Buy local foods instead of driving up to a grocery store. This way you will be playing your part in reducing food miles, as imported foods travel miles to reach a place, thus adding to emissions. This way you are also supporting the local farmers. When tourists support the local produce of a place, the farmers are able to continue with their job.

#6, 7 Choose eco-friendly hotels; clean up

6. Stay at an eco-friendly hotel that encourages guests to use less water, save electricity and use solar power panels. Choose a hotel situated in a place where the natural surroundings are not being harmed. 7. Lastly, leave a place cleaner than before. Don't dirty a place, don't waste food and pick up trash so that it doesn't end up in the sea.