Odisha: Blast at Tata Steel plant injures 19

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 13, 2023 | 05:37 pm 1 min read

The injured persons reportedly include engineers and laborers

At least 19 people were injured after an explosion occurred at a blast furnace of Tata Steel's plant in Meramandali village of Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, reported MoneyControl. Reportedly, the affected people have been admitted to a hospital in Cuttack for treatment. The injured persons include engineers and laborers, who were doing an inspection at the blast furnace, Odisha TV reported, quoting sources.

Internal probe launched: Tata Steel

In a statement, Tata Steel said, "Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. The company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel." It added that an internal investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of the incident.

