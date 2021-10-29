Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid end their 2-year-long relationship

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently threw a birthday bash for their kid

In an unexpected turn of events, singer Zayn Malik announced that he and Gigi Hadid are breaking up. However, the former couple will be for their daughter, Khai, who was born last September. Taking to his social media accounts, Malik stated that he wants to "create a safe space for his daughter to grow up in." They had started dating in April 2020.

Details

Allegation by Hadid's mother and Malik's reaction to it

As per a report in TMZ, the model's mother, Yolanda Hadid alleged that Malik struck her when the latter wasn't present at home, adding that she was mulling filing a case against him. On his side, Malik "adamantly" denied the "false allegations" levelled against him. In his statement he indicated, "a family member of my partner's entered our home while my partner was away."

Quote

This has been 'leaked' to the press, alleges the singer

He wrote, "As you all know I am a private person." "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness. Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," he added.

Twitter Post

You can see his tweet here

Update

Hadid urged everyone to give her privacy to cope up

According to People, Hadid's representatives stated that her sole focus right now is to give the best for her daughter. The report added that she has urged everyone to give her privacy during these trying times. For the uninitiated, their daughter is now 13 months old. In September, they threw their child a birthday bash, which was attended by several family members.

History

The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship

Rumors about their relationship started in November 2015 when they were spotted together at an afterparty of the American Music Awards. In March 2018, they broke up and shared individual statements confirming it. Shortly after the announcement, their patch-up rumors sparked when Malik and Hadid starred together in PillowTalk. In May 2020, they shared their pregnancy news and in September, welcomed their daughter.