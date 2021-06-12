Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah no more

Siddalingaiah received Sahitya Akademi Award in 2003

Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah died on Friday due to COVID-19 related ailments, sources close to him said. Popularly known as Dalita Kavi (Dalit Poet), he was 67. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. According to sources, he was admitted to a private hospital for over a month and had been on ventilator support for some time now.

Literary contribution

He had written several notable essays, plays and poems

Siddalingaiah was a poet, playwright, essayist, and Dalit activist, and was one of the founders of the Dalitha Sangharsha Samiti. His notable works include Holemadigara Haadu, Saaviraaru Nadigalu, Kappu Kaadina Haadu, and Meravanige, among others. He had written plays like Panchama, Ekalavya, and one of his popular essays was Gramadevathegalu. Several of his works have been translated into English and other languages.

Awards

Siddalingaiah was the recipient of several literary awards

Siddalingaiah's Ooru Keri- an autobiography, had won him the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2003. Siddalingaiah is also a recipient of the Pampa Award- the highest literary award in Kannada (2019), presented by the State government, Nadoja Award by Hampi University (2007), and Rajyostava Award, among others. He had also chaired the 81st Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (a premier gathering of Kannada literature) held in Shravanabelagola.

BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa condoled Siddalingaiah's death

Siddalingaiah had also served as the member of the Karnataka Legislative Council and Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, a post with Cabinet rank, and had taught Kannada at Bangalore University. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has condoled his death. "In his death, we have lost a great writer with social concern, who strove for the upliftment of the depressed classes," Yediyurappa said.

Information

Several politicians expressed grief over his death

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, several of Yediyurappa's Cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, and JD(S) leader, and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, among others, have also expressed grief over Siddalingaiah's death.