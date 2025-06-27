Jaipur man rapes his 2 minor daughters for 5 years

A man in Jaipur has been arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters for five years. The incident came to light when the girls were taken to a hospital on June 20 with complaints of stomach ache and mental stress. Their mother had initially refused to file a complaint out of fear of societal backlash and her husband.

Investigation initiation Girls in bad condition when they reached the hospital Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar said the girls were in bad condition when they reached the hospital. "The mother told the doctor that both the girls were complaining of stomach ache and mental stress. When the doctor inquired, the truth came to light," he told PTI. After this revelation, the Association for Voluntary Action, an NGO working against child labor and sexual violence, was informed about possible abuse by Aasra Foundation.

Case progress Mother reluctant to file a case The NGO then took the mother and her daughters to a safe place for counseling. Since the mother was reluctant to file a case, Chitrakoot Circle Inspector Antim Sharma counseled them with the NGO's help. This session was videotaped using a hidden camera as evidence. The recorded counseling session and subsequent reports were enough for the police to register an FIR against the accused father.