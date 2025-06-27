Himachal Pradesh: 5 dead, many missing after cloudbursts

Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard by heavy rains and flash floods, with at least five people dead and many missing. The Kullu and Kangra districts are the worst affected. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed that three cloudbursts occurred in the state. "So far, we have confirmation of five people who have died due to the rains and flash floods," he said.

Ongoing efforts Rescue operations on in full swing Rescue operations are underway in full swing with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed. The floods have also severely damaged homes, roads, and power lines across both districts. "Roads have been badly damaged, particularly rural roads," Sukhu said. He added that nearly 15 houses have collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Safety measures IMD predicts more rain till July 1 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain till July 1. An orange alert has been issued for flash floods and landslides in several districts. Despite the warnings, tourists were seen playing in the Beas River near Mandi district's Panchavaktra temple. Deputy Commissioner Apurv Devgan urged people to stay away from riverbanks due to the risk of sudden water level surges.