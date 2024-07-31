In short Simplifying... In short Indian tourists are projected to spend $18.8 billion on overseas travel in 2024, a significant increase from previous years, according to a FICCI-Nangia report.

The report also predicts that the number of outbound departures from India will nearly triple to 50 million by 2030, driven by improved flight connectivity and a growing interest in international travel.

Popular destinations include Egypt, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Middle East, with the US, Japan, and Vietnam also seeing a surge in Indian visitors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian tourists to spend $18.82 billion on international travel in 2024

Indian tourists to spend $18.8B on overseas travel in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:40 pm Jul 31, 202408:40 pm

What's the story A report by FICCI-Nangia predicts that Indian tourists will spend an estimated $18.82 billion on international travel in 2024, as the sector recovers to pre-pandemic levels, and new destinations gain popularity. The study, titled 'Navigating Horizons: The Rise and Future of Indian Outbound Tourism,' reveals that approximately 28.2 million Indians traveled abroad last year. This surpasses the nearly 27 million who did so in 2019, when they spent $28 billion on foreign trips.

Remittance growth

Outward foreign exchange remittances to see significant rise

The FICCI-Nangia report also forecasts a substantial rise in outward foreign exchange remittances, expected to average $1.42 billion per month in 2023-24. This is a significant increase from the $400 million monthly average recorded in 2018-19. However, the current spending projection for Indians traveling abroad, is lower than the previous estimate of $42 billion from two years ago due to geo-political factors influencing travel trends.

Tourism growth

Indian outbound tourism projected to triple by FY30

Despite the lower current projection, the report anticipates that spending by Indian travelers overseas will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.4% to reach about $55 billion by 2034. The number of outbound departures from India is expected to nearly triple to 50 million by FY30, driven by improved connectivity with more direct and affordable flights and an increasing desire for international travel.

Travel trends

New destinations gain popularity

The report highlights that new popular destinations for Indian tourists include Egypt, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Indonesia and Malaysia due to relaxed visa norms. Currently, 50 nations offer visa-on-arrival and e-visa facilities to Indians, while 27 countries allow visa-free entry. The surge in outbound tourism from India is attributed to rising disposable incomes and an expanding middle class population.

Destination preferences

Middle Eastern destinations attract over 30% of Indian travelers

More than 30% of Indian travelers are choosing Middle Eastern destinations like UAE, due to its proximity and significant Indian diaspora presence. Travel from India to the US has seen a significant increase of 59% from 2019 levels, despite overall overseas arrivals in the US being 7% below pre-pandemic levels. Japan and Vietnam have also become favored destinations for Indian travelers, with a 53% increase in visitors to Japan since 2019 and new direct flights to Vietnam tripling passenger traffic.