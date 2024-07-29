In short Simplifying... In short Jeju Island in South Korea is home to the Manjanggul Cave, one of the world's longest lava tubes, and the recently opened Yongcheondonggul Cave, both boasting stunning geological formations.

Unveiling the mysteries of Jeju Island's lava tubes, South Korea

By Anujj Trehaan 01:56 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Jeju Island, off South Korea's coast, boasts a unique natural wonder - an extensive network of lava tubes. These formations, created by flowing lava that solidified externally while remaining molten inside, form hollow tunnels. These tubes provide a unique chance for visitors to explore beneath the earth's surface, offering insights into volcanic activity and geological processes.

Underground exploration

Step into another world at Manjanggul Cave

Manjanggul Cave, a significant lava tube on Jeju Island, stretches over 13 kilometers, making it one of the longest lava tubes globally. Visitors can explore a one-kilometer section, where they admire massive stalactites, stalagmites, and an eight-meter high lava column - the tallest in any lava tube. The cave's consistently cool temperature provides a refreshing escape from the outdoor weather of Jeju.

Above ground adventure

Witness nature's artistry at Kimnyoung Maze Park

Not far from Manjanggul Cave lies Kimnyoung Maze Park, an outdoor labyrinth created with native Jeju plants. While not directly related to lava tubes, this attraction complements a visit to Manjanggul by showcasing another aspect of Jeju's natural beauty above ground. Navigating through this maze offers fun for all ages and provides panoramic views of Jeju's landscape from elevated platforms.

Sunrise hike

Embrace serenity at Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak

Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, known as "Sunrise Peak," is a must-visit on Jeju Island. Renowned for stunning sunrise views over the ocean, the hike to its crater is about an hour and relatively easy, making it accessible to most. Its unique shape and surrounding landscape make it an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Secretive splendor

Discover hidden gems at Yongcheondonggul Cave

For adventurers seeking hidden spots, Yongcheondonggul Cave on Jeju Island offers a unique experience. Recently opened to the public, this lesser-known lava tube is smaller than Manjanggul Cave but is packed with stunning formations. Inside, visitors find rare flowstones and cave corals, making it a captivating visit for those looking to explore Jeju's underground wonders away from the more frequented paths.