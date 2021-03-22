Last updated on

After engaging in a riveting T20I series, India and England are set to battle it out in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be held on March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Notably, the two teams have fared well in the 50-over format in recent past. We take a look at the important numbers ahead of the ODI series.

Head-to-head A look at the head-to-head record

India and England have squared-off in a total of 100 ODIs so far. The hosts have had the wood over England, winning 53 of them. Meanwhile, England have won 42 (Tied: 2, NR: 3). As far as the bilateral series are concerned, the two sides have met 74 times. India have won 39, while England have claimed 32 victories (Tied: 1, NR: 2)

Do you know? England have won only one bilateral ODI series in India

It is interesting to note that England have won only one bilateral ODI series in India, as of now (1984). Ever since, they have drawn one and lost five series. Overall, India have won 29 out of 44 ODIs (bilateral) at home against England.

Runs Kohli, Root lead the runs tally among active players

Among the active Indian players, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in ODIs against England. He has aggregated 1,178 runs from 30 ODIs at 45.30, including three hundreds. However, the tally is led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has 1,546 runs against England at 46.84. For England, Test skipper Joe Root has amassed most runs (728) against India (active players).

Wickets Jadeja, Woakes top the chart of wicket-takers

As far as the bowling record is concerned, off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja leads the wickets tally against England among active Indian players. He owns 37 scalps against them, including a best match haul of 4/28. Similarly, Chris Woakes has taken most ODI wickets (17) against India for England (active players). Woakes owns two four-wicket hauls against them with a best match haul of 4/52.

