It is time to take care of children who are addicted to smartphones

Nowadays, with both parents remaining busy, smartphones have become the new best friend of children. Sometimes used as a distraction and a tool for education, and other times for engagement purposes, gadgets are something kids stay glued to. Since the COVID-19 pandemic only increased this addiction, parents are a concerned lot. While seeking professional help is recommended, we have listed some de-addiction tips here.

Be more engaged with your child, play games together

The main reason behind children's attraction toward smartphones is the engagement or the lack of it. Children find these gadgets interesting, and the only way to break this is to become your kid's friend. Spend more time with them and get to know their likes and dislikes. Plan some activities that would draw their attention. Involve yourself in playing games with your child.

Let them know about priorities, educate them about mental wellbeing

Even with the virtual model of education, you should sit beside them to monitor their online study time. Be a tutor and prioritize their homework/assignments and encourage them to develop hobbies like drawing. Children are adamant about what they want, so be patient in letting them know what helps for their mental wellbeing. If need be, set passwords for smartphones to restrict their use.

Best way to bond: Read out stories to your child

Book reading is an investment that gives returns lifelong. So, inculcate this habit in your child from an early age as this will help in their personal growth. Start with a fantasy or adventure book. Let it be a short story so that your child would be enthusiastic to read more. Even for e-books, you can sit with them and read those stories.

A few things to consider while using smartphones

There would be times where you cannot stop your child from using a smartphone. So buy phones with a low Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value. SAR determines a smartphone's radiation level. Also, never give them smartphones during travel. While moving, the phone scans for a signal, hence the radiation will be high. And, strictly ask your child to not use a gadget before bedtime.