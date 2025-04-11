What's the story

In a major healthcare development, the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales will now offer a twice-a-day pill, capivasertib, to women with advanced breast cancer.

The decision comes after the medicines watchdog reversed its decision and is expected to benefit nearly 3,000 women every year.

The drug is specifically designed for those with hormone receptor (HR)-positive HER2-negative breast cancer with certain genetic mutations and spread.