Last updated on Dec 11, 2020, 11:29 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byRamya Patelkhana
The Union Health Ministry announced it has developed a digital platform, including a mobile application - named Co-WIN - for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery by authorities.
The app will also help in recording data as well as enabling people to register themselves for vaccination.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Co-WIN will play an important role in monitoring the vaccination process.
Here's more.
"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine," Bhushan announced at a recent press conference.
In India, the COVID-19 vaccination drive is likely to commence soon as three vaccine-makers, including Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech, have already applied for emergency use authorization.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.