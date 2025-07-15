These 5 roles show the true brilliance of Robin Williams

Robin Williams was one of the most versatile actors to have graced the silver screen. The late actor was a comedic genius with dramatic depth, leaving an indelible mark on cinema. Williams's ability to effortlessly switch between humor and emotion made him a beloved figure in the film industry. Here, we take a look at five iconic roles that highlighted his talent.

Inspirational teacher 'Dead Poets Society' as John Keating In Dead Poets Society, Williams played the role of John Keating, an unconventional English teacher who inspires his students through poetry. His performance is celebrated for its emotional depth and the powerful message of seizing the day. The role earned him critical acclaim and remains one of his most memorable performances, showcasing his ability to inspire both on-screen characters and audiences alike.

Comedic transformation 'Mrs. Doubtfire' as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire In Mrs. Doubtfire, Williams played the dual role of Daniel Hillard and Euphegenia Doubtfire, displaying his comedic genius and versatility. The story follows a father who dresses as a female housekeeper to spend time with his kids post-divorce. Not only did the role showcase Williams's gift for physical comedy, but it also touched upon themes of family and love.

Heartfelt mentor 'Good Will Hunting' as Sean Maguire Williams won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting. As a compassionate therapist who guides a troubled young genius, he gave one of the most heartfelt performances of his career. The wisdom, empathy, and vulnerability of his character struck a chord with the audience, making this one of his finest works.

Animated magic 'Aladdin' as Genie In Disney's animated classic Aladdin, Williams voiced the Genie, filling the character with limitless energy and humor. It was an all-time classic performance, the improvisational genius of Williams on full display in this character, which became one of Disney's most loved characters. It highlighted Williams's unique ability to give life to animated characters through voice acting.