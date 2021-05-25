Coronavirus: India reports 1.96 lakh cases, lowest rise since mid-April

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 01:28 pm

Daily COVID-19 fatalities have mostly remained over 4,000 in May.

India on Tuesday reported less than 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily rise in infections since mid-April. Although the number of daily infections has declined sharply from a high of 4.14 lakh earlier on May 6, there has not been a significant decline in deaths. Daily COVID-19 fatalities have mostly remained over 4,000 in May, the deadliest month so far.

Statistics

India reports 1.96 lakh new cases, 3.5K more deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 2,69,48,874 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,07,231. So far, 2,40,54,861 patients have recovered, while 25,86,782 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 1,96,427 new infections, 3,26,850 more discharges, and 3,511 fresh fatalities. 19,85,38,999 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

Tamil Nadu reports highest daily cases for any state

Maharashtra reported 22,122 new COVID-19 cases along with 42,320 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 25,311 new cases and 57,333 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Kerala added 17,821 new cases and 36,039 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 34,867 new cases and 27,026 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh reported 3,981 new cases and 11,918 recoveries.

Deaths

Over 95,000 deaths reported in May already

So far, in the month of May, India has reported over 95,000 deaths. The previous high of nearly 49,000 recorded COVID-19 deaths in a month was in April 2021. During the first wave of COVID-19, the highest deaths reported in a month only reached 33,000 in September 2020. India also accounts for 8.8% of the global 3.47 million COVID-19 fatalities.

Concerns

UP COVID-19 patient contracts black, white, yellow fungi

India's COVID-19 battle is now facing another concern with the rising occurrences of fungal infections among patients. On Monday, a case of a COVID-19 patient was reported in Ghaziabad; the man had contracted black, white, and yellow fungi. Doctors say these infections occur due to poor hygiene, the irrational use of steroids (used in COVID-19 treatment), weaker immunity, etc.

Concerns

COVID-19 grips rural India; vaccinations slow down

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has taken hold in India's rural areas, where two-thirds of the country's population lives and healthcare facilities are scarce. India's vaccination drive has also slowed due to a vaccine shortage. Experts say the government's plan to boost production overestimates the number of doses that will be made available since the government has also accounted for yet-to-be-approved vaccines.