Delhi government's tourism department resumes boating in Naini Lake

The Naini Lake is situated at Model Town under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation

After remaining closed for nearly four months, the Delhi government's tourism department has resumed boating in the Naini Lake situated in north Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The Naini Lake is situated at Model Town under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It is a popular tourist destination where people come for boating.

Tourism activities

Boating resumed after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted recently

Though it is under the north corporation's jurisdiction, tourism activities at the lake are being managed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) of the Delhi government on lease. "The boating in the lake was resumed on August 14 this year. It was decided to start the boating services after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted recently," a tourism department official said.

Information

Cleaning of the pond is being done regularly: Official

A senior official of the horticulture department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said cleaning of the pond is also being done regularly and efforts are being taken to ensure that there is no mosquito breeding.

Boating

Visitors wanted boating services to resume: Official

"The boating in the lake was shut during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," the civic official said. "Since the cases have come down and recreational and amusement activities have also begun at different parks, so there was a demand from visitors to resume boating services in the lake. The tourism department has now restarted boating facilities in the lake," he said.

Repair

'Damaged pavements, grills along the lake will be repaired soon'

The official said that a "good spell" of monsoon also helped in maintaining the water level in the lake and ultimately contributed to recharging the groundwater level. The official, however, added that due to excess water, pavements as well as grills along the lake, have been damaged. "These will be repaired soon," he further said.

Entry

Visitors won't be allowed to enter without a mask: Official

"All precautions are being taken to ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behavior is followed by visitors. There is no entry of visitors without a mask," the official said. Civic and tourism department officials said that restarting of boating services would further attract more visitors to the Naini Lake during the upcoming festive season of Dussehra and Diwali.