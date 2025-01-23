What's the story

20th Century Studios has revived the long-awaited film adaptation of Erik Larson's bestseller The Devil in the White City, reported Deadline.

Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are reportedly in talks to star and direct, respectively.

The duo will also produce alongside Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson from DiCaprio's Appian Way.