'Devil in the White City' to reunite DiCaprio, Scorsese: Report
What's the story
20th Century Studios has revived the long-awaited film adaptation of Erik Larson's bestseller The Devil in the White City, reported Deadline.
Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are reportedly in talks to star and direct, respectively.
The duo will also produce alongside Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson from DiCaprio's Appian Way.
Production details
'Devil in the White City': A project without a script
Despite being in development for a while, the film doesn't have a script yet.
It is based on Larson's nonfiction classic book Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair That Changed America, first published in 2004.
DiCaprio had secured rights to the book in 2010 and has been attached to its development since.
Development history
The film's journey from concept to 20th Century Studios
The project has seen different stages of development, including a TV series adaptation at Hulu that could never come to fruition.
However, after a meeting with 20th-Century executives, it was decided to tell this story theatrically.
The decision marks another major win for David Greenbaum and Steve Asbell who head Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, respectively.
Plot overview
'Devil in the White City': A tale of contrasts
The Devil in the White City narrates the chilling story of Dr. HH Holmes, a cunning serial killer who is believed to have murdered between 27 and 200 people during Chicago's World's Columbian Exposition of 1893.
The book delves into the deep contrasts between the wonders at the exposition and Holmes's chilling deeds.
This narrative is a major part of its enduring appeal and relevance today.
Project timeline
A history of the film's development
The film adaptation of The Devil in the White City has reportedly been in development for almost two decades.
It was first developed by Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner through their Cruise/Wagner banner through a deal with Paramount.
However, the option lapsed in 2004 before being reacquired by Paramount in 2007 who set it up with producers Michael Shamberg and Sher.