5 sugar-related myths you need to stop believing
What's the story
Sugar consumption has been mired in a lot of myths and misconceptions.
Most of us are confused about how much sugar is safe for daily consumption and what effect it has on health.
We attempt to bust some of these common myths by giving fact-based insights into daily sugar intake.
Once you know the truth behind these myths, you can make informed dietary choices.
Sugar types
Natural sugars vs. added sugars
One of the biggest misconceptions that people have is that all sugars are the same. But natural sugars in fruits and vegetables are different from added sugars in processed foods.
While natural sugars come with nutrients and fiber, added sugars just contribute extra calories without any nutrition.
Knowing the difference helps you make healthier food choices.
Child behavior
Sugar causes hyperactivity in children
One of the most common myths is that sugar makes kids hyperactive.
Scientific research has not found any direct correlation between sugar consumption and hyperactivity or attention deficit disorders in kids.
Behavioral changes commonly blamed on sugar could actually be the result of other factors, such as the thrill of occasions when sugary items are consumed.
Carb misunderstanding
All carbohydrates are bad for health
Carbohydrates (including sugars) are often shunned as unhealthy, but they are an essential energy source for the body.
Not all carbs are bad, though; complex ones (found in whole grains) give you sustained energy and nutrients.
It is important to draw a line between refined carbs and those that provide nutrition.
Product labels
Sugar-free products are always healthier
Many believe products tagged "sugar-free" are healthier options by default.
But they could contain artificial sweeteners, or other additives, that might have negative health effects when ingested in excess.
Reading the labels carefully makes for a better understanding of what you're putting in your body other than just the lack of sugar.
Balanced intake
Moderation is key to healthy consumption
While too much sugar can cause health problems such as obesity and diabetes, moderate intake within recommended limits doesn't carry major dangers for most people.
The secret is to balance the rest of your diet with your activity levels, rather than cutting sugar out of your meal plan completely.