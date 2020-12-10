Music director Narendra Bhide has passed away at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack. He breathed his last at his residence in Pune on Thursday, December 10. He is known for giving music to many Marathi films, dramas, and serials. He also worked as an actor in the 2018 film Mulshi Pattern. May his soul rest in peace.

Details He was a civil engineer by profession

Bhide, who was a civil engineer by profession, is survived by his parents, wife and two children. Some of his noteworthy work is included in films such as A Paying Ghost, Deool Band, Bioscope, Harishchandrachi Factory, Sane Guruji, and Pushpak Vimaan. Bhide contributed to the entertainment industry through his music in films, serials, plays and jingles.

Details He was honored with many prestigious awards

Bhide bagged many prestigious awards such as the State Drama Award and Zee Gaurav Puraskar for his plethora of work. He has also been honored with the Sahyadri Cine Award, V Shantaram Award, Shrikant Thackeray Award, M.A. Ta. Honors, State Film Awards, among others. He was also the director at the Pune-based studio Dawn Infotainment.

Work He last composed music for 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao'

Apart from the said films, Bhide also gave music to movies like Hampi, Ubuntu, Lathe Joshi, and 66 Sadashiv. His final work was for the upcoming Marathi movie Sarsenapati Hambirrao. Based on the life of Maratha warrior Hansaji Mohite, the movie tells his journey as the Commander in Chief of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army.

Life Bhide had received training from many musical maestros

Bhide, who was known as Babdya among his friends, had learned classical music from Ustad Mohammad Hussain Khan Saheb. He also received classical music training from Swararaj Chhota Gandharva, Balasaheb Mate, Shaila Datar, Sudhir Datar, Suhas Datar, and Western music training from Hemant Godbole. Ever since the news of his demise surfaced, members of the Marathi entertainment industry have been sharing condolences on social media.

Reactions 'It is a big loss': Celebrities react to Bhide's death