What's the story

AMD has unveiled its latest generation of graphics processing units (GPUs), the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Built on AMD's cutting-edge RDNA 4 architecture, the new GPUs come with AI-powered FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling and take on NVIDIA's latest RTX 50 series GPUs.

The company plans to release them in Q1 via various video card manufacturers, but has not yet revealed their specs, pricing, or exact launch dates.