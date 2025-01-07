Train to Kashmir to end over 125 years of wait
What's the story
The much-awaited rail services to Kashmir will commence after January 20, 2025. The Vande Bharat train will run between Katra and Srinagar, greatly enhancing connectivity in the region.
The announcement comes on the heels of a successful trial run on the Katra-Banihal section and the virtual inauguration of a railway division in Jammu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Project details
USBRL project: A historic endeavor nearing completion
First proposed in 1898 by Maharaja Pratap Singh, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project seeks to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.
Despite delays owing to difficult terrain and missed deadlines, the project is finally nearing completion at an estimated cost of ₹35,000 crore.
The route features engineering marvels like the Anji Khad Bridge and the Chenab Rail Bridge—the world's highest railway bridge at 359m above the riverbed.
Train schedule
Vande Bharat Express: Timings and additional services
The Vande Bharat Express will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 8:10am and arrive at Srinagar by 11:20am. It will return from Srinagar at 12:45pm reaching Katra at 3:55pm.
Apart from this, two other Mail Express trains will run daily on this route.
The new rail link will boost tourism, trade, and horticulture in Kashmir while improving access to education and business opportunities.
Safety measures
Final preparations and safety inspections underway
Sandeep Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer of USBRL, confirmed a successful trial run was conducted as part of the safety trials.
The Commissioner of Railway Safety is carrying out statutory inspections on January 7 and 8 to finalize the preparations for the service commencement.
This new rail link will also strengthen connections with Delhi, with trains leaving from Delhi at 7:00pm and reaching Srinagar at 8:00am next day.