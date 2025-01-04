US plans $8 billion arms sale to Israel
What's the story
The US government led by President Joe Biden has proposed an $8 billion arms sale to Israel.
The deal, which was confirmed by a US official on Friday, includes munitions for fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery shells. It also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads.
However, the proposal still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives and Senate committees before proceeding.
Unchanged policy
US's consistent support for Israel amid protests
The State Department has not commented on this proposed arms deal yet. This comes despite protests demanding an arms embargo against Israel.
However, US policy toward Israel remains largely unchanged. In fact, just last August, the US approved a massive $20 billion sale of fighter jets and other military equipment to its Middle Eastern ally.
Strategic support
US aid to Israel against Iran-backed groups
The Biden administration has defended its support for Israel as a necessary step against Iran-backed groups.
These include groups such as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.
The position is held even as the world has criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, which have led to mass displacement and accusations of genocide—charges that Israel strongly denies.
Unresolved conflict
Gaza conflict and US's role in diplomatic efforts
The Gaza conflict, which was sparked by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has continued for over 15 months with no end in sight.
The Gaza health ministry has reported a death toll of over 45,000 people, with fears of more casualties buried under rubble.
Despite these shocking numbers and failed diplomatic efforts to end the war, the US has repeatedly vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions for a ceasefire in Gaza.