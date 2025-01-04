Who was Kareem Badawi, student killed in New Orleans attack
What's the story
Kareem Badawi, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Alabama, tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in New Orleans.
The incident also left Parker Vidrine, Badawi's former classmate, critically injured and currently admitted to the ICU.
A graduate of Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, Badawi was a respected figure among his peers and teachers.
Fond memories
Badawi remembered as kind, gentle by former coach
Badawi's former football coach, Travis Bourgeois, recalled him as "a very kind, gentle guy" who was "well-liked" by everyone.
Badawi was a member of the Episcopal High School football team and shared a close bond with teammate Ethan Ott.
Their friendship continued into college where they became roommates and pledged the Sigma Chi fraternity together.
Both students had 4.0 GPAs during their first semester at the University of Alabama.
Unfortunate event
New Year's Eve celebration turns tragic for Badawi
On the fateful New Year's Eve, Badawi went to New Orleans with a few 2024 Episcopal graduates to celebrate and reunite.
The group split up during the night. At around 3:16am Ott told Badawi he was going to Bourbon Street.
Soon after this, Badawi's life was tragically cut short in the terrorist attack.
His father, Belal Badawi, said his son hadn't expected or planned for such a tragic end to his celebration.
Lasting tribute
Friends honor Badawi with tattoos, memorial service
In memory of Badawi, Ott and other friends got tattoos reading "KB 1-1-2025." Ott said that this gesture meant: "Now I've got Kareem with me forever."
The Episcopal School community also held a memorial service for Badawi. The chapel was filled beyond its capacity as attendees mourned the loss of an exceptional young man who had made a significant impact on those around him during his short life.