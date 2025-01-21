Tech giants sign EU pledge to combat online hate speech
What's the story
Meta, Google, TikTok, and X have promised European legislators that they will step up efforts to prevent and remove illegal hate speech from their platforms.
The pledge comes as part of the updated voluntary commitments added to the Digital Services Act (DSA) by the European Commission.
It is intended to help platforms prove their compliance with DSA rules on unlawful content moderation.
Code endorsement
Tech giants endorse revised code of conduct
Several tech giants including Meta, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Dailymotion, and Microsoft-hosted consumer services have signed the "Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online Plus."
The code, an update of a 2016 version, requires signatories to be transparent about their work in detecting and reducing hate speech.
They also have to let third-party monitors assess their review process for hate speech notifications.
Commissioner's statement
EU Commissioner McGrath emphasizes need for robust response
EU Commissioner Michael McGrath stressed the need for a strong response to online hate speech in a statement.
He said, "Hatred and polarization are threats to EU values and fundamental rights and undermine the stability of our democracies."
McGrath further noted that "the internet is amplifying the negative effects of hate speech," adding that he trusts this updated code will play a significant role in ensuring an effective response.
Voluntary commitment
EU's codes of conduct are voluntary with no penalties
It's important to note that the EU's Codes of Conduct are voluntary commitments, and companies are not penalized if they decide to withdraw from the agreement.
This was evident in 2022 when Elon Musk withdrew X from the Code of Practice on Disinformation.
However, despite being voluntary, these codes act as a guideline for tech companies in their fight against online hate speech and disinformation.