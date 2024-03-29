Next Article

The home ministry has sanctioned a CBI probe in Satyendar Jain

MHA sanctions CBI inquiry against AAP leader Satyendar Jain

By Tanya Shrivastava 07:08 pm Mar 29, 202407:08 pm

What's the story The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, as reported by ANI. Jain, currently in custody, is under investigation for allegedly extorting Rs. 10 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as "protection money". Former Tihar Jail Director General Sandeep Goel is also implicated in the allegations, accused of participating in an extortion scheme within Tihar Jail.

Extortion claims

Allegations of extortion scheme in Tihar Jail

The allegations against Jain and Goel involve orchestrating an extortion scheme within Tihar Jail, soliciting protection money from high-profile prisoners. Earlier this year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena had also approved a CBI investigation into these claims against Jain. The CBI, in a letter to the LG, stated that Jain was suspected of managing this extortion scheme from Tihar Jail and demanding ₹10 crore as "protection money" from Chandrashekhar.

Accusations detailed

Chandrashekhar accuses Jain of coercion for protection money

Chandrashekhar, the conman who made these allegations, stated that Jain forced him to pay money in several installments between 2018-21. The payments were either made directly or via Jain's associates. According to him, this was to ensure his "peaceful and comfortable" stay in various Delhi jails—Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli.

Legal proceedings

Jain's incarceration and bail rejection

Jain was taken into custody in May 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. His most recent bail application was rejected by the Supreme Court in March this year, with the court directing him to surrender in relation to the money laundering case. Following a fall in jail that necessitated a spinal operation, Jain was granted temporary medical bail on May 26, 2023.