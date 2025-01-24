What's the story

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman from Nalasopara, Mumbai, inserted a surgical blade and stones into her private parts after an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly raped her.

The incident took place earlier this week when she visited Arnala Beach in Virar with the accused.

Unable to find a hotel without ID proof, they spent the night on the beach, where she alleges he raped her before fleeing.