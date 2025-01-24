Fearing family repercussions, rape-victim inserts blade, stones in private parts
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman from Nalasopara, Mumbai, inserted a surgical blade and stones into her private parts after an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly raped her.
The incident took place earlier this week when she visited Arnala Beach in Virar with the accused.
Unable to find a hotel without ID proof, they spent the night on the beach, where she alleges he raped her before fleeing.
Investigation begins
Victim seeks medical help, police file rape case
In fear of her family, the woman turned to self-harm to escape scolding and beating. She later approached a railway station for treatment as she was in excruciating pain.
Doctors conducted an emergency surgery to remove the foreign objects.
After her complaint, police launched a rape investigation against the accused.
Initially, she told authorities that she had arrived in Mumbai by train. However, during the investigation, she revealed that she had gone to Arnala Beach with the driver.
Case developments
Suspect arrested, victim's statements under scrutiny
The woman also claimed to be an orphan living in Varanasi under her uncle's care.
But this claim too was contradicted when her father came forward, revealing two previous rape complaints made by his daughter in 2023.
Police arrested the auto driver, identified as Raj Ratan, on Thursday night.
Authorities are now investigating the incident and discrepancies in the woman's statements.