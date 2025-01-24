Massive blast at Ordnance factory in Bhandara; 1 killed
What's the story
A powerful explosion occurred at the Ordnance Factory Jawahar Nagar in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, on Friday morning around 10:30am.
One worker has been killed and five others have been safely evacuated.
District collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed the incident and said, "firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, rescue operation is currently underway."
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations underway at blast site
A defense spokesperson confirmed that rescue and medical teams have been deployed to assist survivors.
The explosion led to a roof collapse, which is being removed with the help of JCB machinery.
Kolte reported that a total of 12 people were present at the site during the explosion. Out of these, two have been successfully rescued so far.
Twitter Post
Visuals outside the factory
Mumbai, Maharashtra: An explosion occurred at the ammunition factory in Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara pic.twitter.com/oN7Ao9n77z— IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025