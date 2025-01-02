Accounts verified by a third party will show a new logo

Telegram introduces 3rd-party account verification: Here's how it works

By Akash Pandey 05:41 pm Jan 02, 202505:41 pm

What's the story Telegram has started the year with a bang, introducing a new account verification method powered by third parties. The innovative feature builds on the existing program that authenticates public figures and organizations on the platform. With the new project, already-verified third-party authorities like food quality regulators or educational consortiums, can authenticate an account. Here's how it works.

Verification symbol

New logo for 3rd-party verified accounts

Now, accounts verified by a third party will show a new logo next to their names instead of the traditional blue checkmark. "This decentralized platform for additional verification will help prevent scams and reduce misinformation — with a unique proactive solution that sets a new safety standard for social platforms," Telegram said in a blog post.

Procedure details

Verification process for entities

However, entities looking for authentication will have to be verified first and apply to be eligible for the verified mark. Telegram says these entities can use its Bot API to grant/revoke verification — a bit like organizations purchasing verification on X and authenticating their associated accounts. Once verified, these associated accounts will show the organization's logo on their profile.

Conversion

Way to convert gifts into NFTs

Along with the verification feature, Telegram has also added a way for users to convert gifts into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with custom backgrounds and icons. You can send these gifts by spending Telegram Stars, which can be purchased either through the app or on the Fragment site by linking their TON crypto wallet. The company said users will be able to trade these NFTs on different platforms.

NFT fees

Telegram charges users for upgrading gifts to collectibles

Telegram has also introduced a fee for users wanting to upgrade their gifts into collectibles, a move to cover blockchain transaction costs. The company has previously used cryptocurrencies for creator monetization as well as payments on its platform for games and mini apps. The new feature is in line with Telegram's continued integration of cryptocurrency-related services.

Additional updates

Emoji reaction feature and new search filters

Telegram's latest update also brings an emoji reaction feature for service messages such as someone joining a group. Plus, the company has added new search filters for private chats, group chats, and channels. These improvements are designed to enhance user experience by making navigation and interaction on the platform more efficient and user-friendly.