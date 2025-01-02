Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating a WhatsApp call link is a breeze. Just tap the 'Calls' tab, hit the '+' icon, and select "New call link."

How to create and share WhatsApp call links

What's the story WhatsApp lets you create and share a call link, allowing anyone with an account to join your call by opening the link. You can share it directly with a person or group on WhatsApp or copy the link to share on other platforms. Each call link you create is unique and secure. Additionally, personal calls made through call links are end-to-end encrypted.

Call links are easy to generate. Simply open WhatsApp and tap the 'Calls' tab. Use the '+' icon and select "New call link." Next, choose your call type: Video or Voice. Tap "Copy link" to copy it, "Send link via WhatsApp" to share it within WhatsApp, or "Share link" to share it through another app. You can also long-press the link to perform actions.

Keep in mind that anyone with your call link can join your WhatsApp call, so share it only with trusted individuals. Blocked users cannot access your call link. Links expire after 30 days of inactivity. In some case, they may be revoked by WhatsApp for privacy and security concerns.