Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharing contacts on WhatsApp is a breeze.

Simply open a chat, tap the paperclip icon, select "Contact," and choose the contact(s) you want to share. Hit "Send," and voila, your contacts are shared!

Alternatively, you can share directly from your phone's contact list by selecting the "Share" button and choosing WhatsApp.

You can send multiple contacts at once

How to easily share contacts on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 03:15 pm Jan 02, 202503:15 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is a leading messaging platform connecting millions of people worldwide, facilitating easy communication with friends and family. While primarily used for calls, chats, and media sharing, the app also enables the sharing of contacts and other files. Sharing contact information on WhatsApp is a straightforward process. Let's explore how it's done.

Process

Follow these steps to share contacts in WhatsApp chats

Launch WhatsApp and open the individual or group chat where you want to share the contact. In the chat window, tap on the attachment (paperclip) icon and select "Contact." Now, choose the contact(s) you wish to share from your phone's contact list. You can select multiple contacts at once. Finally, tap on the "Send" button to share the contact(s) in the chat.

Pointers

Things to consider

The recipient will receive the contact information and can choose to save it to their own phone's contact list. Alternatively, you can share contacts directly from your phone's contacts app. Simply open the desired contact, tap the "Share" button, and select WhatsApp from the available sharing options and choose the recipient.