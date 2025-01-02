How to easily share contacts on WhatsApp
WhatsApp is a leading messaging platform connecting millions of people worldwide, facilitating easy communication with friends and family. While primarily used for calls, chats, and media sharing, the app also enables the sharing of contacts and other files. Sharing contact information on WhatsApp is a straightforward process. Let's explore how it's done.
Follow these steps to share contacts in WhatsApp chats
Launch WhatsApp and open the individual or group chat where you want to share the contact. In the chat window, tap on the attachment (paperclip) icon and select "Contact." Now, choose the contact(s) you wish to share from your phone's contact list. You can select multiple contacts at once. Finally, tap on the "Send" button to share the contact(s) in the chat.
Things to consider
The recipient will receive the contact information and can choose to save it to their own phone's contact list. Alternatively, you can share contacts directly from your phone's contacts app. Simply open the desired contact, tap the "Share" button, and select WhatsApp from the available sharing options and choose the recipient.