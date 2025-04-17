What's the story

Astronomers have found what they believe to be the strongest evidence yet that extraterrestrial life might be thriving beyond our solar system.

The discovery was made on a massive planet, 124 light-years away from Earth, called K2-18 b.

The observations from the James Webb Space Telescope suggest that this planet has chemical signatures of two compounds, dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS).

On Earth, they are primarily associated with biological activity.