What's the story

The much-awaited Char Dham Yatra, a highly revered pilgrimage tour for Hindu devotees, is scheduled to begin on April 30, 2025.

The spiritual journey attracts millions every year and involves visiting four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Over three million devotees took part in the major pilgrimage in 2024.

Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 30; Kedarnath on May 2; and Badrinath on May 4.