Char Dham Yatra begins soon: Everything you need to know
What's the story
The much-awaited Char Dham Yatra, a highly revered pilgrimage tour for Hindu devotees, is scheduled to begin on April 30, 2025.
The spiritual journey attracts millions every year and involves visiting four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.
Over three million devotees took part in the major pilgrimage in 2024.
Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 30; Kedarnath on May 2; and Badrinath on May 4.
Registration details
Registration process for Char Dham Yatra
To ensure a hassle-free Char Dham Yatra, devotees are strongly encouraged to register online via official portals.
The registration requires an email ID, mobile number, and other details.
A recent passport-sized photograph and scanned copy of government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, passport, or voter ID) also need to be uploaded.
After registering, devotees can download and print their e-pass/confirmation of registration.
Offline options
Offline registration and number of participants
For those who want to register offline, counters have been set up across major Uttarakhand cities, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Guptkashi, and Sonprayag.
Pilgrims will have to submit a physical copy of all necessary documents, including ID proof and a recent photograph.
Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has said that there will be no limit on the number of devotees this year.
Preparation updates
Preparations and current registration status
Pandey said preparations for the pilgrimage are almost done.
"Our preparations are almost done. There is a special focus on three to four things: traffic arrangements, pure drinking water, and parking."
The yatra route has been divided into 10km sectors for easier management.
Till now, about 13.5 lakh people have registered online for the yatra.
Temple details
Brief overview of the sacred temples
Yamunotri, devoted to Goddess Yamuna, marks the beginning of Char Dham Yatra.
Gangotri comes next and is dedicated to Goddess Ganga.
Kedarnath, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas across India.
The pilgrimage ends at Badrinath Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Badrinarayan incarnation.