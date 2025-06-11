What's the story

Mahendra Rajbhar, the national president of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party (SSP), was allegedly slapped multiple times by his former aide, Brijesh Rajbhar, during a public event in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Friday at a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and Maharaja Suheldev's Vijay Diwas celebration.

A video of the incident shows Brijesh garlanding Mahendra before assaulting him.

The SSP chief has since filed a police complaint against Brijesh.