Prop gun misfires, Alec Baldwin kills woman on 'Rust' set

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 12:53 pm

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on a film set in New Mexico, which killed a woman cinematographer, while the director-writer was left wounded. Halyna Hutchins, 42, was working as a director of photography, while Joel Souza is the film's director. Reports say the Saturday Night Live star was filming for Rust in the southwestern US state, where the incident happened.

Details

Hutchins succumbed to her injuries, Souza currently in 'critical condition'

After the fatal mishap, Hutchins was immediately transported to a hospital by a helicopter, but she succumbed to her wounds, while Souza is currently undergoing treatment at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Reports say he is in a "critical condition." Cops are currently investigating the case at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Meanwhile, no criminal charges have been registered against Baldwin regarding this incident.

Information

Baldwin was seen in tears outside the local sheriff's office

The 68-year-old celebrity was seen crying outside the local sheriff's office yesterday, reports said. He "came in voluntarily and left the building after he finished his interviews," as per a Santa Fe sheriff spokesman. Meanwhile, Baldwin's representative informed media that the prop gun that was misfired had blanks. Right now, production of the film has been put on a halt.

Personal

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

Hutchins grew up on a Soviet military base, Arctic Circle, and was from Ukraine. She was a journalism graduate from Kyiv, and studied film from a Los Angeles institution. In 2019, the American Cinematographer magazine named her a "rising star." Expressing grief over her demise, colleagues from the industry took to Twitter to remember moments shared with her. Rest in peace, Hutchins!

Twitter Post

I was lucky to have known her, says 'Archenemy' director

Here’s the thread about Halyna that I posted last year when we released the movie.



I was lucky to have known her and to have worked with her. ❤️ https://t.co/FgorxuqwMv — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

About

Baldwin's film is also dealing with an accidental killing

Speaking about the incident, Juan Rios, spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office shared, "We're trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm." Coming to Rust, Baldwin plays a grandfather in the movie, which is set in 1880s Kansas. The movie revolves around a teenage boy who accidentally kills a rancher. Baldwin is its co-producer.