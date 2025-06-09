What's the story

Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, has claimed that her son wore all his expensive gold jewelry before they jetted off to Meghalaya for their honeymoon because Sonam wanted him to.

She alleged that Sonam made all the plans for their trip, including bookings and stay, but didn't book a return ticket.

"Sonam booked the tickets for the trip, and she may have extended the trip to Shillong, as my son did not know..the region," Uma said.