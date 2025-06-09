'Sonam made...husband wear ₹10L-worth gold for honeymoon': Indore businessman's mother
What's the story
Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, has claimed that her son wore all his expensive gold jewelry before they jetted off to Meghalaya for their honeymoon because Sonam wanted him to.
She alleged that Sonam made all the plans for their trip, including bookings and stay, but didn't book a return ticket.
"Sonam booked the tickets for the trip, and she may have extended the trip to Shillong, as my son did not know..the region," Uma said.
Trip
Raja's jewelry included diamond ring, chain, and bracelet
According to officials, the couple had donned all of their gold jewelry before departing for Meghalaya.
He left his residence wearing gold jewelry valued at over ₹10 lakh, which included a diamond ring, a chain, and a bracelet, while Sonam proceeded directly to the airport from her parents' residence.
Raja said that he was wearing all the gold at the insistence of Sonam when his mother asked why.
Investigation
'If Sonam is involved, she should be hanged'
Raja and Sonam, who married on May 11, went missing from Cherrapunjee on May 23. Their rented scooter was found abandoned at Sohrarim the next day.
Ten days later, Raja's body was retrieved from a deep gorge below the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang along with a machete suspected to be the murder weapon.
Uma said, "If Sonam is involved in the murder, then she should be hanged."
Arrests made
Sonam arrested
On Saturday night, Sonam was found in an unconscious state at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.
She was rushed to Ghazipur Medical College, where she surrendered to the police and was arrested.
The Meghalaya police claimed that Sonam had an extramarital affair with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha. Together, they masterminded Raja's murder by hiring contract killers from Madhya Pradesh.
Three men—Vicky Thakur, Akash, and Anand—reportedly committed the crime on their orders.
They have all been arrested.
Family's stance
Sonam's father, Raja's mother demand CBI probe
Sonam's father has denied his daughter's involvement in the murder and demanded a CBI probe.
He claimed that she reached a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, crying, and informed him about her location.
Sonam also claimed she was abducted and is not an accused.
She claimed that after being abducted, she was abandoned in Ghazipur, where she called her brother for help.