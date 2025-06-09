What's the story

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against them over a recent stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The June 4 incident during a public celebration for RCB's IPL title win left 11 people dead and many others injured.

The FIR was filed under culpable homicide not amounting to murder and criminal negligence.