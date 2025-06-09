RCB, event organizers move Karnataka HC to quash stampede case
What's the story
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against them over a recent stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The June 4 incident during a public celebration for RCB's IPL title win left 11 people dead and many others injured.
The FIR was filed under culpable homicide not amounting to murder and criminal negligence.
Allegations
DNA blamed police for tragedy
In its plea, DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd. blamed the state police for the tragedy, alleging they failed to manage the large crowds at the public event.
The company claimed there weren't enough officers deployed at the stadium and most were stationed near Vidhana Soudha, leaving M Chinnaswamy Stadium vulnerable to uncontrolled crowd surges.
It noted that it had previously managed a larger crowd during India's T20 World Cup victory parade without incident.
Previous success
Petition highlights past success in managing large crowds
It pointed out that despite the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai having a limited capacity of 32,000, the event was conducted smoothly.
The firm also claimed it had written to authorities on June 3 seeking permission for an open-bus parade but was denied.
Instead, the state government decided to hold the celebration near Vidhana Soudha with a significant police presence.
Allegations continued
What does the petition say?
DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd. further alleged that despite clear signs of a crowd surge, the stadium gates were only opened at 3:30pm on the day of the incident.
The situation worsened after a lathi charge by police, which allegedly triggered panic and caused the deadly stampede.
The petition argues that DNA is being unfairly targeted to deflect blame from governmental lapses, with two of its staff members arrested under political directions.
Legal proceedings
HC to hear 4 petitions on Monday
The Karnataka High Court is set to hear four petitions in this matter on Monday at 2:30pm before Justice Krishna Kumar.
One of the petitions was filed by RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale, who has challenged his arrest as arbitrary, illegal, and a violation of his fundamental rights.
The Cubbon Park Police registered a case against RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a day after the stampede.